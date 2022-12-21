Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,168 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of INTC opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

