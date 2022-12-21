Phocas Financial Corp. Raises Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LH opened at $226.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

