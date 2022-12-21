iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Decreased by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $382.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $388.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.19. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

