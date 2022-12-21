Suncoast Equity Management Sells 8,518 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Suncoast Equity Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,518 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 5.5% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.69.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $205.36 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.96. The stock has a market cap of $386.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.