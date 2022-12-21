Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,382 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.5% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Visa by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 51,378 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,392,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Visa by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 500,730 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $111,047,000 after buying an additional 20,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $205.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

