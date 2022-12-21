Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $150.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

