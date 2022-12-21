Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $69,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,129 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $285,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 22,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 153,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average is $38.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

