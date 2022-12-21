Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 33.3% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

MMM stock opened at $120.81 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $181.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.02. The firm has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

