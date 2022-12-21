Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 4.9% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 143.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $150.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

