Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Purchases 10,396 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $27,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $150.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.21 and its 200-day moving average is $148.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

