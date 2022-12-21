Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 162 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $150.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

