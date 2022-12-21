Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $5.10 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $113.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.08. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

