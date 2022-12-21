Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,090 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 8.5% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $21,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGL Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $150.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.21 and its 200 day moving average is $148.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

