Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 2,738 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $150.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $172.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

