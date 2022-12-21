GraniteShares Advisors LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 177.2% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $181.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $249.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.91 and its 200-day moving average is $174.63.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

