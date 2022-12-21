Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 196 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $1,321,000. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $23,714,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Argus decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $160.58 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.26 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

