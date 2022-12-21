FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $173.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

