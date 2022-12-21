FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,258 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ford Motor Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on F shares. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

