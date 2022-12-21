PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 31,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 57,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $181.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

