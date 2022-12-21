PFG Advisors Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after buying an additional 2,037,373 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,675,000 after buying an additional 467,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,574,000 after buying an additional 1,336,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $60.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

