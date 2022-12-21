FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 941 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $181.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

