Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.6% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $314.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.58. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $417.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

