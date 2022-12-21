Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 3,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day moving average is $80.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.25%.

Several brokerages have commented on WPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.