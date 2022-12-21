Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $852,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,591,269,000 after purchasing an additional 286,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,777,000 after purchasing an additional 86,345 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,320,000 after purchasing an additional 403,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,117,297,000 after purchasing an additional 225,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot stock opened at $314.84 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $417.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.58. The stock has a market cap of $322.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.