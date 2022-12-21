Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $314.84 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $417.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.58. The company has a market capitalization of $322.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

