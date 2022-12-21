1,397 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 35.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC increased their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $172.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $333.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

