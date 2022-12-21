Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 397 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 10.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $563,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 711,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,367,000 after buying an additional 102,149 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 9.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.25.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of EXR stock opened at $145.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.97. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

