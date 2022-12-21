EdgeRock Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 303 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IBM opened at $141.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.73 billion, a PE ratio of 103.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.