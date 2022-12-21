Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases 1,553 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INVH opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

