Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $90,000 Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 137.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $13,865,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,631,000 after buying an additional 2,027,899 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 28.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 436,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,534,000 after acquiring an additional 97,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

LNG stock opened at $153.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

