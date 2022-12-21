Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $3,084,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.76.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.