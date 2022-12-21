Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Life Planning Partners Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.1% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002,184 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after buying an additional 5,086,483 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after buying an additional 4,114,632 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after buying an additional 3,884,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after buying an additional 3,624,791 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $51.92.

