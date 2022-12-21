Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 763,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,088 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 8.0% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,084,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.76.

