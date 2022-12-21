Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SBUX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

Starbucks stock opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.79 and its 200 day moving average is $87.21. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

