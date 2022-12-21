Collective Family Office LLC Sells 1,021 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Honeywell International by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $211.49 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $221.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $142.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.75.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

