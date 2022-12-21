Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MRK opened at $109.71 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $112.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.93 and a 200 day moving average of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $278.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.47.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

