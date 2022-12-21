Diversified Trust Co Sells 536 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $100.21 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

