Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX opened at $249.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

