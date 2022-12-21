Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,654 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 18.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Target by 12.2% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 16,724 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

Target Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $143.25 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

