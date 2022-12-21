Diversified Trust Co Sells 17,046 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,046 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.