Diversified Trust Co Buys 951 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,672 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Oracle by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 42,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $80.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.57. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $91.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

