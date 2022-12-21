Diversified Trust Co Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,444 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,389 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 91.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $52.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $148.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

