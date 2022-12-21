FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,855,747,000 after buying an additional 346,470 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,723,000 after buying an additional 3,333,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,970,000 after buying an additional 834,377 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,351,000 after buying an additional 200,189 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,300,000 after buying an additional 704,434 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.60.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $99.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.71 and a 200 day moving average of $99.60.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.