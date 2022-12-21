Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Trimmed by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 146.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $113.01 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $61.60 and a twelve month high of $127.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.