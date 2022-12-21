FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 309,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $84,519,000 after buying an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $205.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $126.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.55.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.12.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

