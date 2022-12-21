Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,414,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NU during the second quarter worth about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41.

NU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

