AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,714,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Argus decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $160.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.36. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.26 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $283.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

