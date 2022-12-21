Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $98.18 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $144.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.14.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

