FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,529 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 942.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 44,574 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 35.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,005 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

