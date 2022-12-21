The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 100,873 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 93,964 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 28,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $85.41 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The company has a market cap of $158.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

